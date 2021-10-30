Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Beth Potter represented Great Britain in the 10,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Britain's Beth Potter completed back-to-back World Triathlon Cup wins with victory in Tongyeong, South Korea.

The 29-year-old and fellow Briton and training partner Kate Waugh, 22, led the field in the swim and bike sections, before Waugh opened up a 10-second lead going into the run.

But Potter edged ahead on the final lap to win in 58 minutes eight seconds.

"I know my strength and I know it's better for me to close it gradually," said the Scot.

Waugh completed the sprint triathlon distance - 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run - just three seconds behind Potter, with France's Sandra Dodet third.

Morocco's Jamal Abdelmoula won the men's event.

Potter, who ran the 10,000m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Waugh also completed a one-two last week in Haeundae.

World Cup events are junior to the World Triathlon Series, which decides the world champion, and count instead towards athletes' world ranking points.