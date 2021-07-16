Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Ironman Wales is the biggest event in Pembrokeshire's calendar

The Ironman Wales triathlon event due to be held in Pembrokeshire has been cancelled for the second successive year because of Covid-19.

The event, which attracts thousands of athletes and spectators to west Wales, was due to take place on 12 September.

Organisers accepted Pembrokeshire County Council's recommendation not to hold the event, though they said the decision was made with "a heavy heart".

Ironman Wales is said to be worth £3.7m to the local economy.

The event is now due to return on 11 September, 2022, with Ironman announcing that a new five-year agreement has been reached with Pembrokeshire County Council which means Ironman Wales will happen annually in Tenby until 2026.

"After careful evaluation of the recent government announcement in Wales, we have been working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council to find a way forward for this year's event," said an Ironman statement.

"Uncertainties around moving to alert level zero in Wales, the current epidemiological infection rate and the unique event site at Tenby and Pembrokeshire, as well as large crowds [being] expected to gather on race day, were discussed in a meeting with local authorities.

"Due to the unique race site in Tenby, the recommendation has been made not to support the host agreement for this year and to reschedule the event to 2022.

"While we were hoping otherwise, we respect the council's position and will follow its recommendation to reschedule the event to 2022."

Pembrokeshire first hosted the Ironman - which comprises of a 2.4-mile (3.86km) swim, a 112-mile (180km) bike ride and a marathon - a decade ago.

Billed as one of the world's toughest endurance events, it has attracted athletes from all over the world.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for major events Phil Baker said the decision to postpone had been taken in the interests of public safety.

"Given the sheer number of spectators that have always supported Ironman, the narrow nature of parts of the course and the uncertainty that remains over the Covid-19 situation, following extensive discussions with organisers, we have reluctantly decided it is not possible for us to support the event this year," he said.