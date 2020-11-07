Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Beth Potter won the European triathlon title in 2019

Britain's Beth Potter claimed her first Triathlon World Cup win in Valencia, while double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee came second in the men's race.

Potter, 28, beat Swiss former Olympic champion Nicola Spirig by three seconds.

Germany's Lisa Tertsch finished third.

Scotland's Potter, who represented Britain in the 10,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, missed out on selection for the Team GB triathlon squad for the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

World champion Vincent Luis made it back-to-back World Cup wins to finish the season as the Frenchman edged out Brownlee by three seconds, with Belgium's Jelle Geens in third.

Brownlee, 32, has yet to secure his spot at Tokyo, having stepped up to Ironman distances after his Rio 2016 win, with brother Jonny the only men's triathlete named in the team so far.

The male squad is set to be finalised in the middle of 2021.