Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown put in a superb performance to win the women's race at the Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg.

Taylor-Brown broke clear from compatriot Jess Learmonth and Bermuda's Flora Duffy early in the run section.

She gradually extended her advantage to win by nine seconds from Duffy with Germany's Laura Lindemann third.

In the men's race, Alex Yee was the top Briton in fifth thanks to the fastest time in the run section.

Alistair Brownlee was ninth with brother Jonny back in 31st as France's Vincent Luis took gold.

"I didn't really know what to expect today," Taylor-Brown said.

"I'm grateful to race and I'm a bit shocked at that performance. I felt comfortable starting out on the run so I just thought I would go for it and it paid off."