Georgia Taylor-Brown added a relay bronze to the individual gold she won on Saturday

Britain claimed bronze at the Triathlon World Championships as France won the mixed relay event in Hamburg.

France had the luxury of not using Vincent Luis, who defended his world title on Saturday, and still finished eight seconds ahead of the US team.

Alex Yee brought Britain home 26 seconds later for third place, after the team had finished 10th in 2019.

Jessica Learmonth, Barclay Izzard and new women's champion Georgia Taylor-Brown had Britain's first three legs.

"We redeemed ourselves after last year and it's great to be back in the team environment and cheering each other on," said Taylor-Brown.

She took the first leg and secured a 45-second advantage for Britain only for Norway, who finished fourth, to lead after the second.

After former world champion Katie Zaferes edged the US in front heading into the final leg, Dorian Coninx's swim put him into a lead he would not relinquish.