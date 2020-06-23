Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Scotland's Marc Austin had to borrow Beth Potter's podium kit to collect his bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth triathlon medallist Marc Austin has retired at the age of 26 after developing a rare genetic heart condition.

Austin, who won a shock bronze for Scotland at the 2018 games, has been diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

He missed a year of action due to "strange heart malfunctions", but was ready to return in 2020.

However, his condition has now forced him to quit professional triathlon.

"I achieved way more than I set out to do as a young athlete and loved every moment," Austin said in a statement.

"I hope to stay involved in the sport in some capacity as it is something I love and want to remain a part of. Thanks to everyone who played a part in my career over the years."

Austin shot to prominence at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as he broke away from the field at Strathclyde Park with Olympic and world medallists Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, but eventually finished in 22nd place.

However, he finished ahead of both English brothers at Gold Coast four years later to take Scotland's first medal of the games, and first ever in triathlon.

Fiona Lothian, Triathlon Scotland's head of performance, said Austin's Commonwealth performance "will go down in history".

"We are saddened that his racing career has been cut short at an early age and he will no longer be able to compete on a world stage," she added.

"Marc has already started to support the next generation of Scottish triathletes who are part of the group he trained with in Glasgow."