Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown secured her first World Triathlon Series title with victory in Leeds in June 2019

The Leeds round of the World Triathlon Series, scheduled for 6-7 June, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say the decision was taken for the "welfare and well-being of everyone involved".

An update regarding an alternative date will be provided by the end of April.

All triathlon activities until the end of April have already been postponed, including the first World Series races of the season in Abu Dhabi and Bermuda.

The race in Yokohama, scheduled for 16-17 May, is currently still on the calendar.