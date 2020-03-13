Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Britain's Vicky Holland won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Britain's Vicky Holland won the women's race at the Mooloolaba World Cup event in Australia before elite triathlon competition became another victim of the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Triathlon Union suspended all activity in the sport until 30 April after Saturday's race.

World and Para-triathlon rankings, as well as Olympic and Paralympic qualifying rankings, will be frozen.

"This decision is hard to take," said ITU president Marisol Casado.

"Having our athletes, coaches, officials and staff travelling around the world at this challenging time is not something that we in World Triathlon are willing to risk."

Holland, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, finished ahead of fellow Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown, with Australia's Ashleigh Gentle in third.

Britain's Ben Dijkstra finished fourth in the elite men's race, which was won by New Zealand's Ryan Sissons.

The African Cup event in Mauritius (15 March) and the New Plymouth World Cup race in New Zealand (28 March) are set to be rescheduled.