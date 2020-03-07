Alistair Brownlee third in ETU Punta Umbria Duathlon

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee won gold at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee finished third in the ETU Punta Umbria Duathlon in Spain.

The Olympic champion, 31, led the cycling but could not keep up with Frenchmen Benjamin Choquert and Krilan le Bihan, who were first and second.

In the women's event, Britain's Beth Potter was second behind Lisa Perterer.

Potter, who moved from long-distance running to triathlons in 2017, was only nine seconds behind the Austrian. Spain's Jocelyn Brea took bronze.