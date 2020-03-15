World Triathlon Series 2020: Schedule & BBC coverage times as Alistair Brownlee returns
The International Triathlon Union suspended all activity in the sport until 30 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
World and Para-triathlon rankings, as well as Olympic and Paralympic qualifying rankings, will be frozen.
"This decision is hard to take," said ITU president Marisol Casado.
The opening race in Abu Dhabi and second event in Bermuda have been postponed.
BBC coverage times will be added when event schedules are updated.
Full schedule and BBC coverage times
Times below GMT. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. BBC coverage times will appear here once confirmed.
Abu Dhabi, UAE (postponed)
6-7 March
Bermuda (postponed)
18-19 April
Chengdu, China
9-10 May
Yokohama, Japan
16-17 May
Leeds, UK
6-7 June
Hamburg, Germany
11-12 July
Edmonton, Canada (Grand Final)
21-23 August
