Non Stanford to miss start of 2020 World Triathlon Series

Non Stanford hopes to fully recover from knee surgery

Ex-world champion Non Stanford expects to miss the start of the 2020 World Triathlon Series after knee surgery.

The 30-year-old Welsh competitor had damaged cartilage removed.

Stanford said on social media: "It's going to take a pretty long recovery period as regrowing cartilage is no mean feat, but hopefully I'll be back in action in time for most of the WTS season."

The 2020 campaign starts in Dubai in March and ends in Canada in August.

Stanford posted: "After struggling with knee pain for the last few races of the season, which didn't settle with three weeks of rest, I had an MRI [scan] whilst still in Australia.

"It showed some cartilage had detached in my kneecap and was floating around, along with a ruptured Baker's cyst. Not ideal apparently.

"Within a couple of days I was flying back to London to see a specialist surgeon."

Stanford became world champion in 2013 and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She hopes to earn a place in the Great Britain team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stanford was ranked seventh after the 2019 World Series with fellow Britons Jessica Learmouth second and Georgia Taylor-Brown third while Vicky Holland, who won bronze in Rio, was 12th.