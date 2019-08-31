Kristian Blummenfelt wins World Triathlon Grand Final as Vincent Luis takes overall title

From the section

France's Vincent Luis, who won the Yokohama leg of the series, has won the overall World Triathlon Series title

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt won the ITU World Triathlon Series Grand Final in Lausanne, with France's Vincent Luis finishing fifth to take the overall title.

It was 29-year-old Blummenfelt's first ever series win - and a debut world title for Luis, 30.

Defending champion Mario Mola of Spain was second in Switzerland - not enough to land a fourth successive crown.

Spain's Fernando Alarza was third and Britain's Jonny Brownlee came eighth.