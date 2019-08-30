Non Stanford: 'Close-knit group' key to British Triathlon success

Non Stanford won at WTS Hamburg in July

World Triathlon Series Grand Final Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland Date: 31 August-1 September

Non Stanford believes "a close-knit group of girls" has been a key reason for British success in the 2019 World Triathlon Series.

British women Stanford, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown are in the world's top five ahead of Saturday's Grand Final.

Stanford is aiming for her highest finish since her world title win in 2013.

"Everyone genuinely gets on really well," she said.

"I find the attitude of the girls really inspiring, especially Jess and Georgia. They're just out there having fun and I think their approach is really refreshing.

Britons Georgia Taylor-Brown (c) and Jess Learmonth (r) celebrate top three finishes at WTS Leeds in June, alongside American Katie Zaferes.

"That's the secret to British Triathlon's success at the minute, a close-knit group of girls who enjoy being together at all the races and enjoy racing together."

Stanford goes into the Grand Final ranked fifth, with British teammates Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown ahead of her in second and third respectively.

American Katie Zaferes seems certain to take the world title as four wins this season look to given her an unassailable lead.

But the British trio are aiming to be not too far behind, with 2018 world champion and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vicky Holland also pushing for the top 10.

"[The standard of competition] has been absolutely fierce," added Stanford.

"I really feel over the last four years, or since the last Olympics, the dynamic of women's racing has changed. All the girls are much stronger and far more technically able.

"Being a strong runner, that's really challenged me and I've had to adapt and try to grow as an athlete to meet the new demands of the sport."

After years of injury problems, and having got a new coach in Joel Filliol last December, 30-year-old Stanford says she would be "delighted" to end the season fifth in the world.

The road to the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's strength at the top of the rankings looked like extending to the Olympic qualification event in Tokyo earlier this month.

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown dominated the race and crossed the line hand-in-hand together - an act that saw them later disqualified.

Holland won bronze that day to further her claim for an Olympic place next year.

"I've said a few times that making the [British Olympic] team is probably going to be tougher than the race itself," continued Stanford - with only three of those four British athletes likely to go to Tokyo 2020.

"I won't give up until those final selections are made. That won't be until May next year so there's still a lot to fight for.

"I've enjoyed this season much more, being competitive and being back at the front of the field.

"It's also given me a new motivation to keep pushing for the Olympics to make my last Games."