World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event in Odaiba - how to follow live on the BBC

Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland both won medals at the last Olympics Games in Rio

The BBC will show live coverage of the Olympic Qualification Event for the triathlon in Tokyo.

With just one year to go until the Olympic Games, British triathletes are heading to Japan to train and race in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

If returning Olympic medallists Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland finish in the top three then they will have met British Triathlon's selection criteria for Tokyo 2020.

Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee is not competing in Odaiba but could still make the team for Tokyo at a future qualification event.

Schedule and BBC coverage

All times are BST and subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Tokyo, Japan

Wednesday, 14 August

23:00-02:00 - Live coverage of the women's race - Connected TV and online

Thursday 15th August

23:00-02:00 - Live coverage of the men's race - Connected TV and online

Saturday 17th August

00:00-02:00 - Live coverage mixed relay - Connected TV and online