World Triathlon Series: Non Stanford wins Hamburg triathlon

Non Stanford
Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series while Georgia Taylor-Brown is third

Great Britain's Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series by winning in Hamburg.

The 30-year-old finished in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand finished seven seconds behind the winner with American Summer Rappaport in third, 18 seconds behind Stanford.

GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown took fifth while compatriots Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished eighth and 13th respectively.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you