World Triathlon Series: Non Stanford wins Hamburg triathlon
Great Britain's Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series by winning in Hamburg.
The 30-year-old finished in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds.
France's Cassandre Beaugrand finished seven seconds behind the winner with American Summer Rappaport in third, 18 seconds behind Stanford.
GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown took fifth while compatriots Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished eighth and 13th respectively.
