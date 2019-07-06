World Triathlon Series: Non Stanford wins Hamburg triathlon

From the section

Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series while Georgia Taylor-Brown is third

Great Britain's Non Stanford moved up to fifth in the World Triathlon Series by winning in Hamburg.

The 30-year-old finished in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand finished seven seconds behind the winner with American Summer Rappaport in third, 18 seconds behind Stanford.

GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown took fifth while compatriots Vicky Holland and Sophie Coldwell finished eighth and 13th respectively.

