British quartet win World Triathlon Mixed Relay in Nottingham

Great Britain won the race by more than 40 seconds

Great Britain cruised to victory at the World Triathlon Mixed Relay in Nottingham.

The British quartet of Georgia Taylor-Brown, Ben Dijkstra, Sophie Coldwell and Alex Yee won the race in one hour, 23 minutes 14 seconds.

Switzerland finished second, 42 seconds behind, with France sealing third a further eight seconds back.

"I felt fantastic in the first 100m then I realised the task on my hands," Yee, on the final leg, told BBC Sport.

"I was put in such an amazing position by my team-mates and I'm really relieved I could hold it.

"You can't think you've won until you're on the blue carpet."

The World Triathlon Mixed Relay was launched last year to run alongside the World Triathlon Series, with Great Britain winning silver behind the United States.

Originally billed as a triathlon, the event was changed to a duathlon (run, bike, run) on Friday with the swimming leg of the race removed because of heavy rainfall during the week.

The mixed relay will be contested at the Olympics for the first time at Tokyo 2020, with Great Britain being three-time world champions of the discipline.