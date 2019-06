From the section

Liam Lloyd is showing good form after an injury-hit 2018

Welshman Liam Lloyd has won the British men's 25-29 age group sprint triathlon title in Nottingham.

The 25-year-old finished in 47.05min, 40 seconds ahead of nearest rival James Hodgson.

Poor weather meant the race being shortened to a duathlon with two running and one cycling legs and no swimming.

The race took place over the World Mixed Relay course on which the Great Britain team also triumphed.