Non Stanford: Triathlete predicts tough Olympics qualification

Non Stanford was the 2013 ITU Triathlon World Champion

Former world champion Non Stanford says the performance of British women at the World Triathlon Series race in Leeds shows how tough it will be to qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Stanford finished fifth in Leeds, with five British women placed in the top 10.

The 29-year-old is hoping to qualify for a second Olympics following her fourth place in Rio in 2016.

"It is going to be very tough to get one of the three spots," said Stanford.

"I would love to qualify but I know I will have my work cut out, but that's what gets you out of the door each morning to train hard."

Georgia Taylor-Brown won the Leeds race with Jess Learmonth third, Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland seventh, and Sophie Coldwell ninth.

Non Stanford 'in best shape for two years' after leaving UK triathlon base

"Those results show the standard is great, with so many girls performing at a high level," said Stanford.

"It will be one of the hardest teams to qualify for in terms of the strength in depth British women have.

"It is only a good thing even though it makes my job harder and to qualify you have to have medal potential."

Stanford will now spend four weeks at an altitude training camp in the French Pyrenees before the Welsh athlete races in Hamburg in July.

The main focus is the Olympic Test event in Japan in August, which forms part of the criteria for selection for Tokyo 2020.