Jonny Brownlee: I'll prepare for Tokyo's heat in Leeds

Jonny Brownlee says he will prepare for the heat of next year's Tokyo Olympic triathlon in his home in Leeds.

"I've tried to create my own heat chamber," said Brownlee. "It is basically my conservatory - I've put some heaters in."

Brownlee's brother Alistair won gold in Rio in 2016 and helped an exhausted Jonny cross the finish line for silver.

The pair will take part in their home race in Leeds this weekend, with Alistair returning to triathlon.

"It's actually easy to do in your conservatory," Jonny told BBC Sport. "I can train on my stationary bike or treadmill at probably 32, 35 degrees sometimes. And it's very humid - once you start sweating you create your own humidity.

"At the end of the day, hot is hot. It's all about getting your core temperature hot for about an hour. It doesn't matter how you do that."

After the drama of his near-collapse in Rio, he is keen to get the preparation right for Tokyo.

"Ahead of Rio we went to St Moritz [in Switzerland] and it wasn't the hottest conditions," he said. "We did our normal sessions, put loads of clothes on, warmed down and went straight to the sauna for 45 minutes. That was awful.

"There wasn't any lasting damage [after Rio] which is really important. One of the reasons it happened is that I can get my core temperature so high without any problems but once my body reaches a certain temperature it basically shuts down.

The average maximum temperature for Tokyo in August is 31C, a full 10 degrees hotter than Leeds at that time of year.

"Anyone can get acclimatised with a couple of two-week periods but coming from Yorkshire is very hard," said Brownlee. "There's different ways to get used to training in the heat - I was in Thailand and I'll do a similar thing in 2020 - or you replicate the heat at home.

Jonny (right) makes it across the Rio finish line with the help of brother Alistair

"You can do that in heat chambers, where you have to travel to universities, or you can do it at home,".