Triathlon European Championships: Alistair Brownlee and fellow Briton Beth Potter win gold

Alistair Brownlee and fellow Briton Beth Potter both won gold at the Triathlon European Championships.

Brownlee, 31, followed up May's World Cup win in Italy with his fourth European title - and first since 2014.

The two-time Olympic champion beat Portugal's Joao Pereira and Belgium's Jelle Geens in the Dutch city of Weert.

Potter, 27, finished ahead of Sandra Dodet of France and Belgian Claire Michel for her first major title since switching from athletics in 2017.

Britain's Barclay Izzard was fifth in the men's race, which Brownlee won in a time of one hour 35 minutes one second, 22 seconds ahead of Pereira.

The Yorkshireman's victory takes in into next weekend's World Triathlon Series event in Leeds in good spirits.

Brownlee said: "With a couple of kilometres to go, I knew I'd won and was able to ease off a little bit and think about next week [in Leeds]. I'm absolutely delighted to be winning races again after a bit of time out."

Potter, who represented Britain in the 10,000m at the 2016 Olympics, raced clear to finish 58 seconds ahead of Dodet in 1:45:44, with Olivia Mathias the next Briton in eighth.

"That was pretty much the perfect race for me, which is something you can rarely say," Potter said.

"I'm learning a lot with every race. It hasn't been an easy transition from track into triathlon, but it's starting to pay off."