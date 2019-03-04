World Triathlon Series 2019: Schedule, BBC coverage times and 2018 standings

Media playback is not supported on this device World Triathlon Series: Great Britain's Vicky Holland wins world title

The opening races of the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Series take place this Friday at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi - and you can watch them live on the BBC.

British representation is strong in the women's race, with 2018 world champion Vicky Holland in the starting line-up alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth, who finished third and fifth respectively last year, and 2013 champion Non Stanford.

In the men's event, neither Alistair nor Jonny Brownlee are competing but 20-year-old Briton Alex Yee, who recently claimed his first World Cup victory in Cape Town, and team-mate Thomas Bishop will hope to challenge the dominance of defending world champion Mario Mola of Spain.

You can watch live coverage of the men's and women's elite races, plus the mixed team relay on Saturday, across the BBC Red Button and online.

If you miss any of the action, Louise Minchin presents highlights from the UAE event on BBC Two, Sunday 10 March.

Full schedule and BBC coverage times

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Friday, 8 March

Elite men's race

10:00-11:05, BBC Red Button and online (replay 21:30-22:35)

GB athletes: Thomas Bishop, Alex Yee

Elite women's race

12:00-13:05, BBC Red Button and online (replay 22:35-23:40)

GB athletes: Vicky Holland, Jessica Learmonth, India Lee, Non Stanford, Georgia Taylor-Brown

Saturday, 9 March

Mixed team relay

08:00-10:15, BBC Red Button and online (replay 21:00-23:15)

Sunday, 10 March

Highlights

13:00-14:30, BBC Two

Schedule

Bermuda

27-28 April

Yokohama, Japan

18-19 May

Leeds, UK

8-9 June

Nottingham, UK (Mixed Relay Series)

15 June

Montreal, Canada,

28-29 June

Hamburg, Germany

6-7 July

Edmonton, Canada

20-21 July

Lausanne, Switzerland (Grand Final)

29 August-01 September

2018 World Triathlon Series Standings

Women

Athlete Country Points 1. Vicky Holland Great Britain 5540 2. Katie Zaferes USA 5488 3. Georgia Taylor-Brown Great Britain 4183 4. Kirsten Kasper USA 3887 5. Jessica Learmonth Great Britain 3810 6. Ashleigh Gentle Australia 3750 7. Jodie Stimpson Great Britain 3658 8. Taylor Spivey USA 3603 9. Laura Lindemann Germany 3423 10. Rachel Klamer Netherlands 3306

Men