World Triathlon Series 2019: Schedule, BBC coverage times and 2018 standings
-
|2019 World Triathlon Series on the BBC
|Live coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app
|Highlights: Watch on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer
The opening races of the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Series take place this Friday at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi - and you can watch them live on the BBC.
British representation is strong in the women's race, with 2018 world champion Vicky Holland in the starting line-up alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth, who finished third and fifth respectively last year, and 2013 champion Non Stanford.
In the men's event, neither Alistair nor Jonny Brownlee are competing but 20-year-old Briton Alex Yee, who recently claimed his first World Cup victory in Cape Town, and team-mate Thomas Bishop will hope to challenge the dominance of defending world champion Mario Mola of Spain.
You can watch live coverage of the men's and women's elite races, plus the mixed team relay on Saturday, across the BBC Red Button and online.
If you miss any of the action, Louise Minchin presents highlights from the UAE event on BBC Two, Sunday 10 March.
Full schedule and BBC coverage times
Times below GMT. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. BBC coverage times will appear here once confirmed.
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Friday, 8 March
Elite men's race
10:00-11:05, BBC Red Button and online (replay 21:30-22:35)
GB athletes: Thomas Bishop, Alex Yee
Elite women's race
12:00-13:05, BBC Red Button and online (replay 22:35-23:40)
GB athletes: Vicky Holland, Jessica Learmonth, India Lee, Non Stanford, Georgia Taylor-Brown
Saturday, 9 March
Mixed team relay
08:00-10:15, BBC Red Button and online (replay 21:00-23:15)
Sunday, 10 March
Highlights
13:00-14:30, BBC Two
Schedule
Bermuda
27-28 April
Yokohama, Japan
18-19 May
Leeds, UK
8-9 June
Nottingham, UK (Mixed Relay Series)
15 June
Montreal, Canada,
28-29 June
Hamburg, Germany
6-7 July
Edmonton, Canada
20-21 July
Lausanne, Switzerland (Grand Final)
29 August-01 September
2018 World Triathlon Series Standings
Women
|Athlete
|Country
|Points
|1. Vicky Holland
|Great Britain
|5540
|2. Katie Zaferes
|USA
|5488
|3. Georgia Taylor-Brown
|Great Britain
|4183
|4. Kirsten Kasper
|USA
|3887
|5. Jessica Learmonth
|Great Britain
|3810
|6. Ashleigh Gentle
|Australia
|3750
|7. Jodie Stimpson
|Great Britain
|3658
|8. Taylor Spivey
|USA
|3603
|9. Laura Lindemann
|Germany
|3423
|10. Rachel Klamer
|Netherlands
|3306
Men
|Athlete
|Country
|Points
|1. Mario Mola
|Spain
|6081
|2. Vincent Luis
|France
|5060
|3. Jacob Birtwhistle
|Australia
|4884
|4. Richard Murray
|South Africa
|4792
|5. Kristian Blummenfelt
|Norway
|3936
|6. Fernando Alarza
|Spain
|3520
|7. Henri Schoeman
|South Africa
|3438
|8. Pierre Le Corre
|France
|3215
|9. Tyler Mislawchuk
|Canada
|3194
|10. Marten Van Riel
|Belgium
|2960