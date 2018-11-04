Super League Triathlon: Jonny Brownlee finishes second in Mallorca

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonny Brownlee second in Sprint Enduro in Mallorca

Britain's Jonny Brownlee finished second overall in the Super League Triathlon in Mallorca.

Olympic silver medallist Brownlee, 28, came second behind France's Vincent Luis, 29, in the Enduro - the final event of the weekend.

Luis, who sprinted past Brownlee in the final 400m, also took the overall win, while South Africa's Henri Schoeman, 27, was third.

Brownlee's compatriot Jodie Stimpson came fifth overall in the women's race.

Stimpson, 29, sits fifth in the Super League rankings after three events, while Brownlee has climbed one place to fourth.

Each race weekend is made up of two from four components - either the triple mix, eliminator, sprint Enduro or Enduro, which are a mix of traditional and sprint triathlon elements.

The final round of the competition takes place in February in Singapore.