Super League Triathlon: Alistair and Jonny Brownlee to race in Jersey event

Alistair Brownlee (right) won gold and Jonathan silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Super League Triathlon Venue: Jersey Dates: 29-30 September Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, Connected TV - 15:00-17:00 and 17:20-19:00 BST on 29 September; 15:00-16:40 and 17:00-18:30 BST on 30 September

Britain's double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and younger brother Jonathan Brownlee will race in the Super League Triathlon in Jersey this weekend.

They will compete against five-time World Triathlon Series champion Javier Gomez, fellow compatriot and current world champion Mario Mola and defending Super League champion Richard Murray.

World champion Vicky Holland and Jodie Stimpson will line up for Britain in the women's race.

The Super League features shorter races in five formats - Triple Mix, Eliminator, Equalizer, Sprint Endurance and Enduro - featuring shorter races than Olympic distance and offering £100,000 in prize money for men and women.

Saturday's Triple Mix follows the traditional format swim-bike-run, followed by run-bike swim, then bike-swim-run, with 10-minute breaks between each phase.

On Sunday, the Eliminator features three rounds of swim-bike-run, with 10 racers eliminated in the first round and five more in the second to leave a top 10 racing for the title in a final round.

Jersey is the first of five races in this year's Super League, which is in its second season.

Other events follow in Malta (27-28 October), Mallorca (3-4 November) and Singapore (23-24 February 2019), with the final in Australia (16-17 March).