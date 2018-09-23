Jonny Brownlee claims victory in Beijing International Triathlon

Jonny Brownlee will now go on to some Super League triathlon events

Britain's Jonny Brownlee showed a return to form with a strong run to win the Beijing International Triathlon.

The 28-year-old, who has struggled for form all season, beat Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt by 11 seconds.

Older brother Alistair, 30, who was disqualified in last weekend's World Triathlon Series Grand Final in Australia, was fourth.

Britain's Non Stanford was second in the women's race, behind Australia's Ashleigh Gentle, with Lucy Hall third.

Jonny, who has described this year as the worst of his career, was in third place after the swim and dropped a further place by the end of the bike phase of the race.

But he impressed over the 10km run to finish in a time of one minute 51.37 seconds.

South Africa's Henri Schoeman was third in the men's race, a further 12 seconds back from Blummenfelt.