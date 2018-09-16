Alistair Brownlee disqualified in Australia as Mario Mola wins triathlon title

Brownlee is a two-time Olympic gold medallist

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee was disqualified from the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series as Mario Mola won a third world title in a row.

Brownlee, 30, was initially given a 15-second penalty in Australia for failing to go around a buoy in the swimming.

This was then upgraded to a disqualification, although he continued to compete with the chance to appeal against the decision after the race.

Spain's Mola finished second behind France's Vincent Luis to win the title.

Alistair Brownlee's brother Jonny was eighth as the highest finishing Briton, while compatriot Thomas Bishop finished 22nd.

Mola claimed victories in four of the season's eight races on his way to the title.

"It's been a great season. I'm very happy with how things went," said Mola, 28.

"I could never imagine having three titles. It is incredible."

More to follow.