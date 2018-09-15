World Triathlon Series: Great Britain's Vicky Holland becomes world champion

Holland was 34 points behind Katie Zaferes (right) of the United States going into the Grand Final

Great Britain's Vicky Holland became triathlon world champion after finishing second in the Grand Final.

Katie Zaferes of the United States started Saturday's World Triathlon Series finale on Australia's Gold Coast just 34 points ahead of Holland.

Holland, 34, who won individual bronze at the 2016 Olympics, had never won a world title.

Zaferes finished second overall, with Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown taking the bronze medal.

"I can't actually believe it," Holland said after finishing just two seconds behind the American.

"I thought at one point in the run that it was done, there was quite a big gap there. I can't believe I brought it back in.

"This season as a whole has been absolutely incredible - three wins, two seconds and a world title. It's so much more than I thought I would get out of this year."

Holland said she considered retirement after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics but found an "extra motivation" that has carried her close to the world title.

"If I'm honest, I wasn't really thinking about it. This season for me had always been about the Commonwealth Games. That was what I had planned for all winter, that was what I was training for.

"Since that point, things have just fallen into place and I've just really enjoyed my racing," she said.