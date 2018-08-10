BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Pierre Le Corre wins Triathlon gold, Ali Brownlee finishes fourth
Brownlee fourth as 'brilliant' Le Corre wins gold
- From the section Triathlon
Pierre Le Corre of France wins gold in the triathlon as Alistair Brownlee of Great Britain finishes fourth at the European Championships.
WATCH MORE: 'Like a rag doll in the air!' - Final dive goes badly wrong
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired