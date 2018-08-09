European Championships 2018: Jess Learmonth wins triathlon silver

Jess Learmonth has had three podium finishes in the World Series so far this season

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Defending champion Jess Learmonth was "delighted" to have finished second as Nicola Spirig won her sixth European triathlon title.

The Briton, 30, led after the swim in Glasgow, but fell behind Switzerland's Spirig, 36, on the run, after the pair had broken away from the field on the cycle.

France's Casssandre Beaugrand, 21, finished third.

"It was a really hard course and Nicola was extremely strong," said Learmonth.

"I struggled at points, the hill was pretty brutal on the run, but I'm delighted with second," added the Commonwealth silver medallist.

"I knew I'd struggle out front on my own and Nicola was extremely strong. On the run I tried to hold her but she was too good."

Learmonth emerged from the 1,500m swim in the lead, just ahead of Beaugrand, before Spirig - who appeared to be out of contention after the swim - stormed back and joined them midway through the 40k cycle.

Beaugrand dropped away after Spirig upped the pace on the bike, before the Swiss athlete took control on the 10k run.

Britons India Lee and Beth Potter finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, who has endured a difficult season after suffering a calf injury, goes in the men's race on Friday (16:00 BST).

The 30-year-old, who is going for his fourth European title, was forced to pull out his home World Series race in Leeds, but he is now fully fit and hoping to race "hard" in Glasgow after a "tough" year.