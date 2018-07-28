BBC Sport - Triathlon World Series: Vicky Holland wins gold for Britain in Edmonton
Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five
- From the section Triathlon
Vicky Holland wins gold at the Triathlon World Series in Edmonton to lead a strong British team effort.
READ MORE: Vicky Holland wins gold in Edmonton
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired