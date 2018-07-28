BBC Sport - Triathlon World Series: Vicky Holland wins gold for Britain in Edmonton

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Vicky Holland wins gold at the Triathlon World Series in Edmonton to lead a strong British team effort.

READ MORE: Vicky Holland wins gold in Edmonton

Top videos

Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Audio

Cricket's Greatest Hat-Tricks?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'My disability doesn't mean inability'

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery

Video

Watch: Richardson's 'miraculous' 54m penalty

Video

Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired