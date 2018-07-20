Sophie Coldwell: British triathlete wins gold at Sprint European Championships

From the section

Coldwell finished sixth over the standard distance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Britain's Sophie Coldwell won gold at the sprint triathlon European Championships in Tartu, Estonia.

The 23-year-old cruised to victory ahead of Russia's Alexandra Razeranova and the hosts' Kaidi Kivioja.

Her British team-mate Olivia Mathias finished fifth while Beth Potter and Sophie Alden finished 19th and 21st respectively.

Coldwell won her first ITU Triathlon World Cup event in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary earlier this month.