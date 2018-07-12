Non Stanford targeting Hamburg triathlon double

Non Stanford represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games and finished eighth in the women's triathlon

Non Stanford is aiming to recover from illness and complete a double at the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg this weekend.

Stanford missed the last race in Leeds due to pulling out with illness the day before the race.

The 29-year-old competes in the women's race on Saturday and hopes to be part of Great Britain team for the mixed relay world championships on Sunday.

"I feel as if I am back to where I was before Leeds," said Stanford.

The 2013 world champion was forced to miss the last round in Leeds because of illness which also affected many other competitors, including Jonny Brownlee.

Mystery illness

Stanford had been part of the GB squad that finished second in the mixed relay in Nottingham four days previously before being struck down by illness.

"We never got to the bottom of what happened," said Stanford.

"A lot of athletes either pulled out of the Leeds race either before or during with forms of virus and sickness bugs.

"We don't know whether they were linked or related but it was unfortunate.

"I started feeling unwell on Saturday and by Sunday morning and having not slept all night, the doctor sent me to hospital.

"I was there for the morning to have some tests done to rule out any nasty infections and nothing showed up.

"It took me a couple of weeks to get over what I had and I can put it behind me now."

It was a blow for Stanford who finished third in Tokyo in May to achieve her first World Series podium place since 2016.

"I am looking forward to putting myself back on the start line," said Stanford.

"Hamburg is notoriously a fast and aggressive race, so I am hoping to be in the mix and as close to the front as possible."

Relay run

An impressive performance on Saturday could also secure a place in the GB quartet for the mixed relay world championships the following day, a race which also acts as Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifying points.

"We find out the team after the individual races on Saturday and see who pulls up best," said Stanford.

"With the mixed relay now being in the Olympics, this is a sought after title and we want to be on the podium.

"I would love to be part of the relay and it is even more special being a World Championships but it's about what is best for the team."