Alistair Brownlee named in European Championships triathlon squad despite injury

Brownlee missed out on an individual medal at April's Commonwealth Games

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has been named in Britain's triathlon squad for the European Championships in Glasgow next month despite injury.

The 30-year-old withdrew from June's World Triathlon Series in Leeds because of a "few niggles".

Defending European champion Jess Learmonth is also named in the squad.

"To have the opportunity to defend my European title is something I'm really looking forward to," said Learmonth.

Glasgow-born Marc Austin, who won Commonwealth Games bronze in April, joins Brownlee in the men's squad.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will take place from 2-12 August, with six sports competing in the Scottish city - aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

The triathlon events will take place from 9-11 August in Strathclyde Park.

Athletics' European Championships will take place in Berlin, Germany, from 7-12 August.

GB Squad

Men: Marc Austin, Alistair Brownlee, Barclay Izzard, Grant Sheldon

Women: Sophie Coldwell, Jess Learmonth, India Lee, Beth Potter, Non Stanford