Non Stanford won the world triathlon title in 2013

Wales' Non Stanford has pulled out of the Leeds leg of the World Triathlon Series after falling ill on the eve of Sunday's race.

The 29-year-old, who is based in Leeds, said on social media that she was in hospital having tests.

"Nothing serious I hope and sure to see you all soon," said the former world champion.

Stanford helped Great Britain win World Triathlon Mixed Relay silver in Nottingham on Thursday.