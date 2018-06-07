BBC Sport - Watch live coverage of the Leeds ITU Triathlon World Series women's and men's elite races.

Watch: Leeds ITU Triathlon World Series

Watch live coverage of the Leeds ITU Triathlon World Series women's and men's elite races.

This is a live stream of BBC Two starting at 13.00 BST

Available to UK users only.

