BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series 2018: Non Stanford finishes third in Japan

'This sport can be super cruel' - GB's Stanford wins triathlon bronze

Great Britain's Non Stanford says it has been frustrating competing at an "average level" after struggling with injury and illness for the past few years, but hopes those days are behind her after finishing third to claim her first World Triathlon Series podium since 2016.

