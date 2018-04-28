Britain's Vicky Holland wins World Triathlon Series silver in Bermuda

Media playback is not supported on this device World Triathlon Series: Britain's Holland wins silver in triathlon photo finish

Britain's Vicky Holland claimed silver after a photo finish in the World Triathlon Series as Bermuda staged the event for the first time.

It was the 32-year-old's first WTS podium for nearly two years, as Flora Duffy added to her Commonwealth gold.

With Jonny Brownlee withdrawing to focus on training, there were no British entrants in the men's race.

Norway became the first nation to claim all three podium places in a WTS elite race as Casper Stornes triumphed.

Bermudan Duffy won in two hours 01 minutes and 39 seconds with Holland and third-placed American Katie Zaferes both credited with a time of 02:03.25.

Jodie Stimpson finished eighth in 2:06.37, while fellow Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown - given a 15-second penalty along with Mexico's Cecilia Perez for an early start - was 14th.

In only his third WTS elite race, 21-year-old Stornes finished ahead of Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden.

Spaniard Mario Mola, champion for the last two years, had the fastest run time of the day and finished fourth, but took over the series lead following his second-place finish in the opening meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The next event takes place in Yokohama, Japan, on 12-13 May.