World Triathlon Mixed Relay: Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland in GB team

Olympic silver and bronze medallists Jonathan Brownlee and Vicky Holland will compete for Great Britain at the World Triathlon Mixed Relay

2018 World Triathlon Series on the BBC Live coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app Highlights: Watch on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer Sign up to My Sport to follow triathlon news on the BBC app

Schedule

All times are BST. Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Nottingham, UK

World Triathlon Mixed Relay

Thursday, 7 June

Australia are the reigning champions having taken their first global mixed relay gold in Hamburg last July.

Having also claimed Commonwealth team gold in April, the Australians will be confident of defending their crown but the British team will be hoping a home crowd can propel them to a first world title since 2014.

Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland, have been named as part of the Great Britain squad alongside Commonwealth bronze medallist Marc Austin and former world champion Non Stanford.

Completing the squad of six athletes is double Commonwealth champion Jodie Stimpson and Tom Bishop, who helped Great Britain to mixed relay gold at the 2016 European Championships.

Watch live on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app

Coverage from 18:20-20:50 BST

Leeds, UK

Sunday, 10 June

Watch live coverage as double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and his brother Jonny seek a one-two finish for the third successive year at the Leeds leg of the World Triathlon Series.

As well as local favourites the Brownlee brothers, the British men's contingent also includes recent Commonwealth Games medallist Marc Austin, while former world champion Non Stanford, Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland and Commonwealth silver medallist Jess Learmonth form a powerful women's line-up.

From an international standpoint, multiple world champions Flora Duffy and Mario Mola are both expected to compete.

Watch live on BBC Two, BBCiPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app

Coverage from 1300-1800 BST

Hamburg, Germany

14-15 July

Edmonton, Canada

27-29 July

Montreal, Canada

25-26 August

Grand Final: Gold Coast, Australia

12-16 September

Results and standings

Previous races

Yokohoma, Japan

12-13 May

Race report: Non Stanford finishes third in Japan

Bermuda

28-29 April

Race report: Britain's Vicky Holland wins World Triathlon Series silver

Abu Dhabi, UAE

2-3 March

Race report: GB's Jess Learmonth finishes second