Alistair Brownlee wins Triathlon World Series race in Hamburg

Britain's Alistair Brownlee warmed up for the Commonwealth Games later this month with victory in the Triathlon World Series event in Hamburg.

The Olympic champion triumphed in Germany in 51 minutes, 43 seconds, two seconds ahead of France's Vincent Luis.

The 26-year-old kicked home from 500m and said: "I knew it was safest to just try to run the legs off everyone."

Brownlee's younger brother Jonny, 24, was five seconds behind in third, while series leader Javier Gomez was fourth.

Alistair Brownlee, who will represent England in Glasgow along with his brother, has had an injury-disrupted season but did win the European title last month and is gradually getting back to form.

"This season has been about the Commonwealth Games for me, so I'm happy that I'm fit now," he said.

In the women's race, Britain's Jodie Stimpson finished fifth and Vicky Holland seventh with Gwen Jorgensen of the United States victorious in 56 minutes 54 seconds.

The Commonwealth Games individual triathlon events take place on 24 July.