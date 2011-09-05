Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Great Britain triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have called on the International Olympic Committee to add the team relay discipline to the schedule for the 2016 Games.

There are currently only two Olympic triathlon events, with men and women competing separately.

But there is a growing clamour for a mixed relay race following the recent Team Triathlon World Championship.

"It's a real shame it's not in London [for the Olympics]," said Alistair.

TEAM TRIATHLON FACTS The ITU Team World Championship took place for the first time in Des Moines, in the United States, in 2009

Each of the four team-members races over a 265m swim, 5km cycle and 1.2km run

Triathlon's world governing body hopes the relatively new shorter format will be used at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil

In the mixed relay race in Lausanne in August, the Brownlees, along with Helen Jenkins and Jodie Stimpson, lived up to their favourites' tag by claiming gold for Great Britain.

Because of Britain's strength in triathlon - Alistair, 23, and his 21-year-old brother are currently ranked one and two in the world and Jenkins tops the women's rankings - Team GB would have been strong contenders for a medal had it been included in 2012.

"If they got it in for 2016 [Olympics in Rio de Janeiro] it would be absolutely awesome," added Jonny.