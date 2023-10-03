Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Marc Polmans had won the first set 7-6 and was 6-5 up in the second set tie break when the incident happened

Australian Marc Polmans has apologised after accidently hitting an umpire in the face with the ball during a Shanghai Masters qualifying match.

Polmans was on match point against Italy's Stefano Napolitano when he hit a volley into the net before smashing the ball in frustration and catching chair umpire Ben Anderson in the face.

The world number 140 was immediately disqualified.

"It was a high pressure situation and I should have reacted better," he said.

"The umpire, Ben, has accepted my apology for my actions. He knows it was unintentional and I shanked the ball on the frame in frustration in the heat of the moment.

"We both move on. I look forward to shouting Ben a coffee the next time we meet."

Polmans will lose any prize money and ranking points picked up during the qualifying tournament, though the ATP says he will not face any additional punishment.

Victory would have seen the 26-year-old reach the main draw of a ATP 1000 event for the first time.