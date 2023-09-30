Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jabeur won a hard court WTA Tour title for the first time with victory in the Ningbo Open

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur produced a dominant display to beat Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-1 in the Ningbo Open final.

Jabeur, who is seventh in the women's rankings, secured victory in 78 minutes in China for her fifth WTA Tour title.

The 29-year-old, who took a late wildcard to enter the tournament, hit 18 winners in the victory over 85th-ranked Shnaider, 19.

"These are little steps to winning a Grand Slam final," said Jabeur, who has yet to win a major.

She has been beaten in three Grand Slam finals in the past 15 months - twice at Wimbledon and once at the US Open.

"Playing a final here is more relaxed than playing a Grand Slam final, but I think it will help me gain confidence more, and to help me manage the pressure and stress," she added.

At the Pan Pacific Open in Japan, American Jessica Pegula reached the final by beating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, 6-2 6-3.

"The faster courts here probably help me a little more than the slower surfaces I've played her in the past," said Pegula.

"I tried to take advantage of that."

She will play Veronika Kudermetova, who overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 in a gruelling battle lasting three hours and 25 minutes in Tokyo.

"Physically I feel OK. I can play another match like that," said Kudermetova, who beat Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

"Physically I'm always strong. Mentally maybe sometimes not enough."