Murray and Venus will next play in qualifiers for the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy

Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus won their fourth men's doubles title of the season at the Zhuhai Championships.

The second seeds beat United States pair Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-4 6-4 in China.

It was their fourth title in 2023, following victories in Dallas, in the Bosnian city of Banja Luka at the Srpska Open, and in Geneva.

Victory in China means the pair move to ninth in the ATP doubles team rankings.

In a strong doubles display, Murray and Venus saved all 13 break points they faced against the Americans and dropped just one set.

Elsewhere in China on Tuesday, British number two Jodie Burrage was knocked out of the Ningbo Open as she lost 6-2 7-6 (7-1) to Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in the last 32.

At the Japan Open, fellow Briton Harriet Dart was defeated by seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 7-6 (7-4).