Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray helped Great Britain reach the Davis Cup quarter-finals last week

Andy Murray lost to Aslan Karatsev in the last 16 of the Zhuhai Championships in China.

The Russian, who reached the 2021 Australian Open semi-finals as a qualifier, came through 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Murray led 5-2 in the opening set and held off a Karasev fightback to take it but the world number 63 was the stronger after that.

The Scot lost his serve twice in the second and third sets as Karatsev wrapped up the victory.

It made it two wins out of two for Karatsev, who had also beaten Murray in their only previous career meeting in the 2022 Sydney Classic final.