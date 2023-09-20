Raducanu's last match was a 6-2 6-1 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart in April

Britain's Emma Raducanu says she will make her return to tennis next season after struggling with injuries.

The former world number 10 has missed three of the four Grand Slams this season after undergoing surgery on her ankle and both wrists in May.

On Monday Raducanu dropped outside of the world's top 200 and she will not return to tennis before the season-ending WTA Finals in November.

"Next season I'll be back," the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

"This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery."

Raducanu has been hampered by a series of injuries since her stunning US Open title win in 2021.

The former British number one has not gone beyond the second round of any Grand Slam since becoming the first British woman in 44 years to win a major singles title.

Asked about how she deals with criticism, Raducanu said: "The fact they are still talking about me even though I'm not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me 'worry when they are not talking about you'."

Raducanu returned to the practice court in August for the first time since undergoing surgery and, despite playing just 10 matches in 2023, she is hoping to return to better form and fulfil her Wimbledon dreams.

"Wimbledon is the dream and always has been growing up. It's still the ultimate dream to win Wimbledon," she said.