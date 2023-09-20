Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dart is ranked 151st in the world

Great Britain's Harriet Dart missed out on the quarter-finals after losing a gruelling three-set match against Greet Minnen at the Guangzhou Open in China.

It took the Belgian seventh seed three hours and 14 minutes to beat Dart 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.

Dart, 27, missed two set points in the opening set and couldn't hold serve in the 10th game of the decider, allowing Minnen to wrap up the match.

Minnen will face Italian fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, US Open semi-finalist and fourth seed Madison Keys was knocked out of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico as she lost to fellow American Emma Navarro in the round of 32.