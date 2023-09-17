Close menu

Davis Cup 2023 results: Great Britain beat France after dramatic doubles decider in Manchester

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Manchester Arena

Last updated on .

Great Britain's Davis Cup team celebrate their win over France
Great Britain qualified for the Davis Cup last eight after missing out last year

Great Britain reached the Davis Cup Finals last eight in remarkable fashion as Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points before winning a nerve-wracking decider against France.

In front of a partisan British crowd in Manchester, Evans and Skupski beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6).

Evans won from a set and a break down in the singles but Cameron Norrie lost.

Evans and Skupski, roared on by the home fans, recovered to seal victory.

"It was bonkers. I don't know what we've all sat through for nine hours," British captain Leon Smith said.

Britain will now go on to the knockout phase of the men's team competition - known as the Final Eight - in Spanish city Malaga in November.

Four nations - Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland - played in the round-robin event at Manchester's AO Arena, with the top two countries going through.

With Australia already qualified and Switzerland eliminated, Britain knew nothing other than a victory in the best-of-three tie against France would enable them to progress.

What few of the 13,000 crowd - a record for a Davis Cup tie in the UK - would have predicted was the dramatic manner in which their goal was finally achieved.

Evans, 33, laid the platform for the win when he fought back to beat French teenager Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4.

British number one Norrie, 28, could not get his side over the line as he lost 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-5 to Ugo Humbert, teeing up the winner-takes-all doubles match.

Evans and Skupski, who have become Smith's first-choice doubles pair, recovered from a poor start against their experienced rivals before growing in confidence as the boisterous home fans lifted their spirits.

When Britain sealed victory at almost 22:00 BST, Evans fell to the court in disbelief as Skupski leapt into the air when he watched a French return go long.

The pair were quickly mobbed by their team-mates and support staff, including a union jack bucket-hat-wearing Andy Murray.

"I don't know how to react," said Skupski. "It was just sheer fight."

Evans added: "The guys on the bench said 'get the crowd involved'. It turned into pandemonium.

"There was some embarrassing stuff from me, but it doesn't matter, we're going to Malaga."



Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 15:54

    Great to see Evans win, especially coming from a set and 1-3. A real fighter and he should be proud of what he has achieved. Let us hope that Norrie can do something - he feels like a risky choice right now and this will show us what he is really made of. He must deliver.

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 22:01

    Dan Evans is man of the week! Stunning and what an inspiration he is. He deserves this win!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 22:53

      that Kat girl replied:
      I thought they were cooked when Dan committed the double and down love 40 but amazingly they pulled through, despite more match points for the French. Dan and Skup showed a lot of heart in that 3rd set.

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 18:53

    I am not his greatest fan, but I have sort of admired Cam as he is one of those players who seems to have made the most of his natural ability. Fair enough - not all players can have the talent of a Novak or Federer etc. But, today, he failed. He wasn't unlucky or a plucky loser. But he hasn't been at even his best for a while and after his earlier loss this week, Leon should have dropped him.

    • Reply posted by Mikestorm, today at 22:04

      Mikestorm replied:
      I felt for Norrie though. Two losses in DC must have been wretched for him. He was not at his best for sure.

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 15:49

    Dan Evans is such a great player to watch. He is not particularly powerful but still plays an attacking game using his great racket skills. You can see why his style has been compared to Federer's. Hope he can play a few more years.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:08

      that Kat girl replied:
      Such a great player? Lol.

      I'm sure Federer is flattered that he is now compared to Dan.

  • Comment posted by Benace, today at 18:50

    Leon Smith cost us last year with a terrible team selection for the doubles against the USA… and looks like he has done the same again today. Time for a change. Picking an out of form Norrie over Draper, or even Murray was a shocking decision.

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 18:54

      daveyo replied:
      spot on

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 18:35

    Sadly, Norrie just could not step up today. Really disappointing. The team captain needs to reflect on whether or not putting a player in who has had a bad run AND a defeat just days ago was a good idea. I think a poor decision and perhaps someone like Draper should have been given a chance? The double will be no easy match! We are left biting our nails again.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:37

      that Kat girl replied:
      Correct

      Poor captain, poor selection, poor tactics and of course poor play from Borie

      Still at a loss why AM would sit out today and not 2 days ago. Defies common sense and any norm

  • Comment posted by AussieBob, today at 20:46

    I agree with all the comments that Leon Smith’s team selection has been poor, however Evans and Skupski should be congratulated for keeping GB in the match.

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 18:50

    I was suprised Smith played Norrie, was Draper injured? Evans once again showing what a warrior he is!

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 19:16

    I do wonder about playing Cam Norrie this week.. strange selection from team captain who has made strange decisions in the past.. if this doubles is lost I would question his ability to make the right choices…

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 19:58

    Shame we couldn;t have paired Salisbury with Skupski - althogh Skupski and Evans do paly well, it seems a big ask mentally to ask Evans to give his all again so soon after a physically and mentally/emaotionally exhausting match.

    • Reply posted by martyn, today at 20:03

      martyn replied:
      Jamie Murray and Lloyd Glasspool are also top doubles players was terrible by captain t not pick two doubles players

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 19:51

    Hindsight is brilliant isn’t it.

    Mind you Norrie wasn’t a good pick after his display against Stan the Man - he does occasionally look very flat and same again today. Assuming injuries aren’t an issue I would’ve went - Evans / Draper / Skupski & Murray.

    • Reply posted by flamingo, today at 20:09

      flamingo replied:
      Murray’s a proven doubles player with silver Olympic medal with Robson.

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 22:15

    Dan Evans is just incredible when playing for his country. Ably supported by Skupski, yes - but Dan's passion and energy carried them to the win. The French failing to get a single return in play with three match points was a BIG help too.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 20:45

    Dan Evans playing turned up to 11!

    • Reply posted by flamingo, today at 20:57

      flamingo replied:
      He’s a star!

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:59

    Dan is the hero of the day
    Congrats

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 18:29

    Doubles it is then, terrible way to lose a match.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:31

      that Kat girl replied:
      Not shocking, was it?

      I did say, Borie flops as always.

      Feel for the crowd. They put so much heart and passion into it. Draper would have carried them forward

  • Comment posted by dpm180, today at 15:50

    Well played Evans he has been playing very well since Washington. Hopefully Norrie wins and prevents a nail biting doubles decider.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 16:05

      that Kat girl replied:
      Borie can hit his opponents but winning matches is not something he does

  • Comment posted by starmers open borders, today at 22:08

    Oh me of little faith, after the 1st set drubbing I thought we were well and truly gone. That said, I'm not as embarrassed as the BBC sports reporter on the 6.30 news who told us that GB had lost the tie following Norrie's defeat and wouldn't be going to the finals.

  • Comment posted by Pottsie, today at 22:20

    All three matches had a slow start for GB but determination got them through. Hope Norrie turns round his recent bad form

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:18

    Great win by dan, after being under pressure.
    Not sure norrie is a great choice tbh but hopefully he can get it done.

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 16:31

      daveyo replied:
      Noddy is a donkey

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 22:43

    Loads of amateur experts on here calling for Smith’s head. I doubt any of the players, including those who sat out today, would agree. Bring on Malaga.

