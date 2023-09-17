Close menu

Davis Cup 2023 results: Great Britain lead France 1-0 after Dan Evans beats Arthur Fils

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Manchester Arena

Last updated on .

Great Britain's Dan Evans hits a return in the Davis Cup tie against France
Dan Evans has won both his Davis Cup singles matches this week

Great Britain are one win away from the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage after Dan Evans produced a gutsy fightback to give his side a lead against France.

With a spot in the Final Eight at stake, Evans opened the best-of-three tie by beating Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4.

British number one Cameron Norrie will secure his team's progress if he beats Ugo Humbert in the second singles.

If Norrie loses and France level, Evans and Neal Skupski can still clinch qualification in the deciding doubles.

Four nations - Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland - are playing in the group stage event held at Manchester's AO Arena.

They all play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two countries going through to the knockout stage of the men's team competition - known as the 'Final Eight' - in Malaga in November.

With Australia already through and Switzerland eliminated, Britain know they can only qualify with a victory over the French.

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, are aiming for a return to the knockout stage after missing out last year.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by dpm180, today at 15:50

    Well played Evans he has been playing very well since Washington. Hopefully Norrie wins and prevents a nail biting doubles decider.

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 15:49

    Dan Evans is such a great player to watch. He is not particularly powerful but still plays an attacking game using his great racket skills. You can see why his style has been compared to Federer's. Hope he can play a few more years.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 15:47

    Well done King Dan now less keep it goin GB on ere.

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 15:38

    Well done, Dan! Now Norrie needs to show what he can do. Fingers crossed!

