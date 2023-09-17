Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans has won both his Davis Cup singles matches this week

Great Britain are one win away from the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage after Dan Evans produced a gutsy fightback to give his side a lead against France.

With a spot in the Final Eight at stake, Evans opened the best-of-three tie by beating Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4.

British number one Cameron Norrie will secure his team's progress if he beats Ugo Humbert in the second singles.

If Norrie loses and France level, Evans and Neal Skupski can still clinch qualification in the deciding doubles.

Four nations - Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland - are playing in the group stage event held at Manchester's AO Arena.

They all play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two countries going through to the knockout stage of the men's team competition - known as the 'Final Eight' - in Malaga in November.

With Australia already through and Switzerland eliminated, Britain know they can only qualify with a victory over the French.

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, are aiming for a return to the knockout stage after missing out last year.

More to follow.