Close menu

Davis Cup 2023 results: Andy Murray misses grandma's funeral to give Great Britain lead over Switzerland

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Manchester Arena

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments157

Andy Murray sobs into his towel during the Davis Cup tie with Switzerland
Andy Murray revealed it was his grandmother's funeral on Friday

A tearful Andy Murray dedicated a Davis Cup win to his grandmother Ellen after revealing he missed her funeral because it was the same day as his match.

Murray, 36, had to dig deep to ensure Great Britain made a winning start in a round-robin tie against Switzerland.

Murray edged past Leandro Riedi 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-4 before telling the crowd it was his gran's funeral on Friday.

Overcome with emotion, Murray said: "I'm sorry to my family I'm not able to be there. Gran, this one is for you."

Murray sat on his chair, with his head under his towel, before receiving another consoling round of applause from the crowd at Manchester's AO Arena.

It came after the three-time Grand Slam champion showed his quality and experience to come through adversity on the court.

With Britain aiming for a place in November's eight-team knockout stage, Murray's win means Cameron Norrie can seal victory against the Swiss by beating Stan Wawrinka later on Friday.

If Norrie loses, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski can secure a second straight GB win by taking the deciding doubles.

Even if Britain beat the Swiss in the best-of-three tie, they cannot secure qualification until Sunday's final tie against France.

Four nations - Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland - are playing in the group stage event held at Manchester's AO Arena.

They all play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two countries going through to the knockout stage - known as the 'Final Eight' - in Malaga in November.

"It's incredible to get through that one - it easily could have gone the other way," said Murray, who helped Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

"It was ridiculous the shots he was pulling off, some amazing returning."

Britain clinched victory in Wednesday's opening tie against Australia when debutant Jack Draper and Dan Evans - picked ahead of Murray and Norrie based on their current form - won their singles matches.

In another interesting move on Friday, British captain Leon Smith decided to go with Murray and Norrie against the Swiss as he utilised the whole of a talented squad.

The majority of the home crowd, who watched Murray play in Manchester for the first time since 2004, probably did not expect the former world number one to be pushed so hard by 21-year-old Riedi.

But, as they have seen so often in the past, Murray dug deep into all of his vast physical and mental reserves to secure the victory.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 16:53

    Good for Andy Murray!
    Still busting a gut for his country at his age - what an example he is!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He has such a strong mentality especially what he is going through right now

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 17:01

    Well done, Andy, still giving it your all for your country? So sorry for your loss, grandmothers are very special. Fingers crossed Norrie can get past Wawrinka.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:10

    What a fantastic victory on the day of his grandmother’s funeral. His emotions must be going through the wringer. Well done Andy!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think he may regret missing his grans funeral when the dust settles

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 17:40

    Great to participate but for me I always put family first.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 17:48

      S Jake replied:
      Yeah, I guess that's something that separates people like him from people like us.

  • Comment posted by 1987, today at 17:41

    A very proud Gran. :)

  • Comment posted by Muski, today at 17:16

    Well done Andy. Dug deep there against a young opponent who looks set to be a top player in years to come.

  • Comment posted by Hollow Tree, today at 17:58

    Should have been at the funeral!

  • Comment posted by boo, today at 18:00

    My comment was removed because I said my grandma was more important than a game of tennis.no idea why BBC thought that was offensive!

  • Comment posted by User0639987599, today at 17:56

    Surely family always comes first.

    • Reply posted by Xerbla, today at 18:03

      Xerbla replied:
      How do you know that's not what his family would've wanted? Do you suppose he didn't discuss this with his family?

  • Comment posted by Mikestorm, today at 17:40

    Well played Andy. Hope that Norrie can do the business now!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 18:00

    Family first, who cares if you scraped past Switzerland?

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 17:58

    Got his priorities wrong this time

  • Comment posted by Jeff Waites, today at 18:01

    Not something I could do. I think it’s unforgivable and some in his family should have told him ?

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 17:59

    Got your priorities right there Andy, you have plenty more grandparents........

  • Comment posted by Lloyds, today at 17:42

    What an excuse ? Sorry family is worth more than money !

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He may regret missing his grans funeral over a tennis match

  • Comment posted by Whitley, today at 17:47

    It's a private matter

    • Reply posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 17:53

      Possum Phine Phits replied:
      ..... which he has made public.

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 17:38

    Legend.

    • Reply posted by helen, today at 17:41

      helen replied:
      Wrong!!…Nadal, Federer and Novak are legends. AM is an also ran who could never in a million years match these three other than on a few occasions. Different gravy to Murray I’m afraid

  • Comment posted by 1987, today at 18:02

    The internet really does bring out the worst in people. Comments really are not always the best idea BBC.

    Well done Andy. Thoughts to you and yours at this sad time.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:52

    This is certainly creating a lot of comments. I wonder why

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport