Djokovic beat Medvedev to avenge his defeat by the Russian in the 2021 US Open final

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title by outlasting Daniil Medvedev in a punishing US Open final in New York.

The 36-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 but the straight-set scoreline does not tell how deep he had to dig.

A comfortable opening set was followed by a brutal second which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the third, Djokovic took control to level Margaret Court's 50-year record.

"It obviously means the world to me," said Djokovic on winning his 24th major.

"I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

"I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?"

Second seed Djokovic had looked physically troubled, particular in that gruelling second set, but showed all the hallmarks of his greatness to win a fourth US Open title.

Djokovic, who surpassed Rafael Nadal's previous record tally of 22 men's major titles earlier this year, has matched Australia's Court at the second attempt after losing the Wimbledon final in July.

He has won three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2023, becoming the first man to achieve this feat on four occasions.

Now the incoming world number one has the chance to surpass Court at January's Australian Open - where he has already won a record 10 titles.

It felt fitting Djokovic set up championship point by winning another lengthy rally and, after being made to wait to serve by shouts from the crowd, sealed victory when Medvedev hit a forehand into the net.

After shaking hands with his opponent, Djokovic sobbed as he knelt on the court before picking out his daughter from the crowd.

Further tears followed as he went to celebrate with his nearest and dearest, which included parents Srdjan and Dijana, wife Jelena, son Stefan - and Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

Djokovic also pulled on a T-shirt which paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his friend who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 and wore 24 in his playing days.

