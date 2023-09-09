Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments166

coco gauff celebrates
Coco Gauff was appearing in her second Grand Slam singles final
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

American teenager Coco Gauff fulfilled the potential she has long promised by landing her first Grand Slam title with a fightback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Gauff, seeded sixth, started slowly in front of an expectant home crowd but grew in confidence to wear down second seed Sabalenka in New York.

Gauff, 19, clinched a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win on a delirious Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I feel like I'm in a little bit of shock at the moment," Gauff said.

"I feel like God puts you through tribulations and trials and that makes this even sweeter," added the American, who lost in her only other major singles final at the 2022 French Open.

"I'm thankful for this moment. I don't have any words."

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, meanwhile, must wait for a second major title.

The 25-year-old Belarusian can at least console herself with the knowledge she will become the world number one for the first time.

Gauff will rise to a career-high third when the latest rankings are released on Monday - but claiming her first major at her home Grand Slam is what really matters.

When sealing victory with a backhand winner on her first championship point, Gauff immediately fell on to the court and laid on the sideline with her hands covering her face.

Almost the whole 24,000 crowd, which provided boisterous support throughout as they willed Gauff to victory, erupted in a frenzied celebration.

Gauff, overcome with emotion, made a heart sign to the fans before going up to the stands to see her parents Corey and Candi.

All three hugged and jumped in a circle as the family's sacrifices and hard work had resulted in one of the sport's biggest prizes.

From teenage phenomenon to Grand Slam champion

Since Gauff burst on to the scene as a 15-year-old phenomenon at Wimbledon in 2019, there have been expectations she would eventually become a Grand Slam champion.

Now, following a significant but steady rise as she got to grips with the professional tour, she has become the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

What makes it more remarkable is the way Gauff has turned her form around after a deflating first-round exit at Wimbledon in July.

She has recovered by winning 18 of her 19 matches since then and beating Sabalenka is a career-best 12th victory in a row.

Gauff has restored confidence in her groundstrokes, as well as developing an unwavering belief she can still turn matches around even when she is not playing well.

That was the key to grinding her way back into contention against Sabalenka.

It was the third time over the past fortnight - following an opening win against German qualifier Laura Siegemund and third-round victory over Belgian 32nd seed Elise Mertens - where she has fought back to win.

Gauff's victory is the culmination of an outstanding North American hard-court swing, where she won the biggest titles of her career in Washington and Cincinnati.

"I want to say 'thank you' to the people who didn't believe in me," Gauff said.

"A month ago I won a WTA 500 title [in Washington] and people said I would stop at that.

"Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title [in Cincinnati] and people were saying that was the biggest title would get.

"Three weeks later, I'm here with this trophy right now.

"I tried my best to carry with with grace but, honestly, to those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.

"I'm burning so bright right now."

More to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, at 23:42 9 Sep

    Phenomenal performance from Coco. She was all at sea in the first set. To keep her composure in the second set then totally dominate the third, against such a powerful player...wow. Congrats.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, at 23:51 9 Sep

      that Kat girl replied:
      Absolutely phenomenal. Coco rocks!

      What an amazing crowd!

      So proud of Coco.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, at 23:52 9 Sep

    That was a measured and mature performance.
    I personally feel it was a good thing that Coco didn't win when she was 15. She took her defeats extremely well and used them to improve her game, and has matured wonderfully.
    It bodes well for women's tennis to have a deep pool of genuine talents who are all capable of winning grand slams when on form.

    • Reply posted by Kookamunga, at 23:58 9 Sep

      Kookamunga replied:
      Would have been nice to have seen it.

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 00:01

    A grand performance at her home Slam. She overcame the doubters and is now a Slam champion.

    Congrats to the team for a well deserved win against a tough opponent. A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

    Hopefully the first of many for the youngster.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:11

      that Kat girl replied:
      And the haters are burning up!

      She was motivated by all the negativity nabobs

      She is the best. And Maddy and Jesse and Sophia and so Many others

      I'm so stoked!!

      Hopefully Naomi comes back next year

  • Comment posted by holidays, at 23:48 9 Sep

    Brilliant!
    So thrilled for Coco Gauff. Richly deserved.

  • Comment posted by MikkyGonner, today at 00:03

    The fact that all four grand slam trophies have been won by four different players this year shows that it’s always up for grabs in women tennis and I love it. Congratulations Coco

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:18

      that Kat girl replied:
      American girls on the move.

      Next year, we will sweep

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, at 23:42 9 Sep

    Well done and well deserved

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, at 23:51 9 Sep

      that Kat girl replied:
      She is just the best!!

      Way to go, Coco!!

      American girls on top of the world!!

  • Comment posted by Nwafred, at 23:43 9 Sep

    Congratulations Coco. I love your resilience and fighting spirit. Also, congrats to your team.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:13

      that Kat girl replied:
      Isn't she awesome!

  • Comment posted by Phil Easton, at 23:44 9 Sep

    Congrats Coco, well deserved win.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, at 23:52 9 Sep

      that Kat girl replied:
      Without a doubt!!

      And what a crowd!! Ashe filled to the last seat.

      To win 24 years after Serena, as a teen.

      You go, Coco! You rock, girl!!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:43 9 Sep

    Wow, very impressive comeback. Thought Sabalenka had that under control in the second set, but no.

    Must admit I thought Gauff was overhyped when she was playing Wimbledon at 15 years old, but I'm eating my words now.

    • Reply posted by MT, at 23:54 9 Sep

      MT replied:
      At 15 years old, you can have the skills but not the emotional maturity to deal with all the stuff that a professional sports career demands of you. Also I think she was still trying to finish her high school education while on tour full time - that's asking a lot from a teenager.

  • Comment posted by dcm1993, at 23:45 9 Sep

    That's one hot summer! Congratulations Coco!

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, at 23:57 9 Sep

    A really good final played at a great pace. Congratulations to Coco. What a time she’s had on the US hard court swing.

  • Comment posted by Dougalsnout, at 23:48 9 Sep

    Well done Coco, so nice to see a different Grand Slam winner and a home victory always seems special. The women's tennis is interesting as their is always an element of lottery as to who will win any event, unlike the men's. No dominant force can be a good thing (unless you're a gambler!) and it's impossible to pick a women's winner. Coco could win in Australia and could lose to a qualifier in R1!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:03

      that Kat girl replied:
      Coco and Maddy and Jesse and Jen and Sophia and on and on..

      American decade on a roll

      Yay

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, at 23:46 9 Sep

    What a turnaround! After getting pummeled in the first set, she learned to absorb that pace and power of Aryna and was a wall in the 2nd and 3rd. Every ball came back.

    Poor Aryna. Felt for her. Nice gal. But this is a well deserved win for Coco!!

    Yayyyyy!!!!

    🤎🤎🤎

  • Comment posted by Nacho, today at 00:08

    She earned it but I can't get behind any player who works hard to return everything without trying to hit many winners. I don't enjoy watching defensive tennis.

    Sabalenka didn't stand up to the occasion and Gauff did and that was the difference on the day.

    • Reply posted by AOAW, today at 00:11

      AOAW replied:
      Know what you mean but one has to play to their strengths or strategize based on the opponent. It's all about playing smart.

  • Comment posted by Sloth lover, at 23:49 9 Sep

    How old is Gauff? The commentators on Sky Sports have barely mentioned it.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:29

      that Kat girl replied:
      She is a teen as was Serena. Hopefully she will get closer to Serena's 23 slams

  • Comment posted by mmagill, today at 00:14

    Good to see a new grand slam winner, however Gauff has an extremely defensive game.
    Personally I'd prefer to watch a player who attempts to hit winners rather than one who extends rallies until her opponent misses.

    • Reply posted by Sporty, today at 00:48

      Sporty replied:
      That's because her shots are weak compared to Sabalenka's. Haven't you seen how Sabalenka is built and her shots/serves. She blows her opponents off the Court and her game is high risk, which is why she tends to miss. Couldn't believe that Madison Keys couldn't beat her because they both have a similar game. Coco reminds me of Venus. Elegant and with grace but has a dodgy 2nd serve.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, at 23:54 9 Sep

    Congratulations Coco x

  • Comment posted by Pmr74, today at 00:36

    Let's be honest, Sabalenka lost that rather than Gauff winning it. All Gauff had to do was keep the ball in the court and wait for a Sabalenka error. When she's on it, Sabalenka is untouchable but when her game goes off it's horrible to watch. Credit to Gauff for keeping the points long enough to enable the errors but Sabalenka threw that away.

    • Reply posted by Sporty, today at 00:40

      Sporty replied:
      True.

  • Comment posted by Funky, today at 00:03

    I suspect the comments on here will be much less than if she had lost. I'm so glad. A tumbleweed moment for some. Congratulations to Coco Gauff

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 00:19

      that Kat girl replied:
      Yeah

      Lot of hate here. Same when Serena, Osaka, Venus won. We all know why

      Coco rocks! What a win and what a player!

  • Comment posted by northop6, at 23:54 9 Sep

    Congratulations on your first tournament. Many more to come. Shame on the BBC radio commentator who wondered who Gauff was on the phone to after her win, saying she probably told the caller she could come and clean for him next week! Where do the BBC drag these people in from?!!

    • Reply posted by PompeyLiz, today at 00:09

      PompeyLiz replied:
      They don't need 3 commentators for every match. Some comments are just plain obvious like 3 set points for the American.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport